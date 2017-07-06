EPD Confiscate Explosive Fireworks From Kids

Police say unsupervised kids with fireworks have been an issue at the city’s Fourth of July celebration on Riverside Drive.

This year, officers say they confiscated these fireworks from juveniles.

Most were explosive type fireworks.

Officers also collected several mortar rounds from one juvenile.

If tossed, they could have possibly injured someone.

The fireworks were turned over the Hazardous Device Unit for disposal.

Personal fireworks were officially banned at the Fourth of July celebration in downtown Evansville.

