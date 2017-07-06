44News | Evansville, IN

EPD Confiscate Explosive Fireworks From Kids

EPD Confiscate Explosive Fireworks From Kids

July 6th, 2017 Evansville, Indiana

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Police say unsupervised kids with fireworks have been an issue at the city’s Fourth of July celebration on Riverside Drive.

This year, officers say they confiscated these fireworks from juveniles.

Most were explosive type fireworks.

Officers also collected several mortar rounds from one juvenile.

If tossed, they could have possibly injured someone.

The fireworks were turned over the Hazardous Device Unit for disposal.

Personal fireworks were officially banned at the Fourth of July celebration in downtown Evansville.

Tyrone Morris

Web Producer

More Posts - Website

Follow Me:
TwitterFacebook

Comments

comments

Related Posts

© 2015-2017 Bayou City Broadcasting Evansville, Inc. All rights reserved.