18 year-old Javareyon Madison is arrested by the Evansville Police Department for armed robbery with bodily harm on Christmas Day.

E-P-D arrested Madison after a traffic stop near Pollack and Vann Avenue Sunday night.

Madison is accused of shooting another man during a robbery December 25th, 2017.

The victim was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Madison is being held at the Vanderburgh County Jail.

