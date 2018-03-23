Home Indiana Evansville EPD: Children Lived In Home With No Water & Animal Feces March 23rd, 2018 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana

An Evansville couple is facing neglect charges after police say there was no running water inside the home and animal feces all over the floor. Asia Sears and Fredrick Ridley are charged with two counts of felony neglect.

On February 26th, Evansville Police were called to check the welfare of two small children and the condition of the home on South Elliott Street. Sears and Ridley lived at the home with their two-year-old and four-year-old.

Police say Ridley admitted there hadn’t been running water at the home since December 2017. Ridley also told police that there was at least one pipe broken, but he hadn’t fixed it yet.

Officers say the floor was covered in dog feces within reach of the children. They also say the floor of the home felt like it was going to fall through.

According to a report, officers say the children were both naked and using a bucket as a toilet.

Sears and Ridley were being held in the Vanderburgh County Jail, but both are out on bond. Sears has a public defender and her next court date is set for May 4th at 9 a.m. Ridley will be in court on April 27th at 1 p.m.

