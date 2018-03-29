44News | Evansville, IN

EPD On Scene Of Shooting On City’s Southeast Side

March 29th, 2018 Evansville, Indiana

Evansville Police have been called to a shooting incident on the city’s southeast side. Police were called to a home in the 1600 block of South Morton Avenue.

Police say the victim and other people have been evacuated from the scene. The suspect is in the home at this time and the area is blocked off.

There’s a command post set up at Covert and Morton Avenue.

We will update information as it becomes available.

