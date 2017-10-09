Home Indiana Evansville EPD Bomb Squad Destroys Contents Of Suspicious Bag Found At Gas Station October 9th, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana

Evansville Police destroys the contents of a suspicious package found at a gas station Monday morning. Evansville Police Department’s Bomb Squad was called to the Sunoco on Kratzville Road near Allens Lane for a suspicious item.

The Hazardous Device Unit used a water cannon to break open the bag’s contents to see what was inside the bag.

Police blocked off Kratzville Road at Allens Lane to Lohoff Avenue, but the road has since been reopened.

We will have information as it becomes available.

There are few details being released at this time about the suspicious item.

