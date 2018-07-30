44News | Evansville, IN

EPD Bomb Squad Called to Suspicious Bag

July 30th, 2018 Evansville, Indiana

UPDATE: EPD have said the incident has ended after the bomb squad found no hazards in the bag. The area is now reopened.

Original story:

The Evansville Police Department bomb squad is investigating a large, suspicious bag dropped off in a parking lot.

A section of the parking lot of Home Depot on North Burkhardt is closed as safety a precaution. Residents are asked to avoid the area in the general area.

According to police, the bomb squad is currently investigating with the assistance of their robot.

We will continue to update this story as we receive information.

