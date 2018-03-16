EPD Arrests Man Accused Of Robbing Bank

Evansville Police have arrested the suspect who they say robbed a bank then left in a taxi cab. Police arrested Derrick Faria, 19, for robbing the Fifth Third Bank on East Diamond Avenue around 2:00 yesterday afternoon.

Authorities say Faria gave a bank teller a note, but did not display a weapon. There were no reported injuries. Faria left before officers arrived.

Witness gave police a good physical description of Faria and told them he left in a taxi cab.

EPD says Faria took the cab to and from the bank and was dropped off at a home in the 1600 block of West Missouri Street.

Faria was captured within 40 minutes of the robbery. He’s charged with robbery and possession of drug paraphernalia.

