Evansville police arrest a man they say intimidated others with a machete.

Officers were called to the 700 block of Oregon Street before 3:00 Thursday morning due to a dispute. When they arrived, officers were told Jason Bennett had threatened them.

Bennett locked himself inside his home when police arrived. After a lengthy negotiation Bennett surrendered to officers and was taken to the Vanderburgh County Jail.

