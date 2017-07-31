Home Indiana Evansville EPA Gives Update on Jacobsville Superfund Site in Evansville July 31st, 2017 Tyrone Morris Evansville, Indiana Pinterest

Officials from the EPA are in Evansville to let people know what’s going on with the Jacobsville Superfund site. Soil samples have shown many properties in the Jacobsville area are contaminated with lead.

Residents had an opportunity to meet with officials and ask questions about the soil sampling and cleanup process. EPA officials say about 2,000 properties have been cleaned up with just as many to go.

It is a priority with it being one of the most contaminated sites in the country.

Jabcobsville resident Teresa Lutz says, “My mother likes to garden so that’s a concern there whether or not she is getting contaminated when she is out there. I have kids that are almost grown now but one day I might have grandchildren playing in that yard. And lead poisoning is forever. Once you have been exposed it affects you for the rest of your life.”

Lutz says years ago her daughter tested positive for lead poisoning. The EPA designated Jacobsville as a Superfund site in 2004.

The cleanup is expected to last until 2020.

