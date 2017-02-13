Entrepreneurs, Innovators Provide Tools For Future Business Leaders

Calling all entrepreneurs and innovators…Startup Weekend Evansville kicks off this Friday. It’s the ideal environment for startup magic to happen, providing tools and approaches to future business leaders. The event will run from Friday, February 17th through Sunday, February 19th. Tickets range from $25 to $45.

For ticket information, visit Startup Weekend Evansville and use promo code 44NEWS. There will be 10 free tickets given away on a first come first served basis.





