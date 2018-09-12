Home Illinois Entire Tri-State town without water after leak discovered September 12th, 2018 Amanda Decker Illinois

An old, empty water tower sits above the village of Sims, Illinois. There are only 133 homes in the town, but those residents are dealing with a big headache this week.

A call came from the community’s water provider Monday, saying they were using too much H2O.

“They checked it out and said you have a main leak somewhere and by 3 o’clock our tower was empty we had no water at all,” said Mayor Dava Austin.

It took until Wednesday to identify the leak.

It’s under the Little Skillet River and that could make it tough to fix the problem.

“They’ll start digging the new lines and they’ll have to bore underneath the river and lay a new line,” said Sims resident, Dennis Legg.

For the 320 people living in Sims, it could be several days before the water is flowing again.

“It’s been hard especially with five little kids and going to school and getting showered doing laundry. That’s not convenient,” said Sims resident, Amanda Marshel.

Even as folks trudge through their daily lives without water, people around them are stepping in to help.

Thousands of gallons of water have been donated by neighboring towns including Wayne City or even bigger corporations like Wal-Mart.

People from all across the Tri-State can help by donating water and dropping it off at the Village Hall in Sims or at the Fairfield Fire Department.

Anyone interested in providing additional help can call 618-895-2761.

