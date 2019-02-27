Entertainment Report

Move over Selena Gomez…

Ariana Grande is now the most followed woman on Instagram.





The “Thank U, Next” singer boasts 146.3 million followers on the social media platform.

She still falls behind soccer super-star Cristiano Ronaldo – who has more than 155 million followers.

Janet Jackson is taking on Las Vegas.

In a tweet Tuesday – Ms. Jackson (if you’re nasty) announced a new residency there entitled ‘Metamorphosis.’

She’ll perform 15 shows at Park MGM beginning May 17th.

Warner Brothers has released a new trailer for the upcoming flick – Pokémon: Detective Pikachu.

Pikachu – voiced by Ryan Reynolds – is on a quest to help a young man find his missing father.

The film hits theaters May 10th.

Like what I do? See more on Evansville’s YouTube Channel, The Best Day Ever Evansville Channel.

And find that epic city calendar at The Best Day Ever Evansville.

Comments

comments