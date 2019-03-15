Entertainment Report

The Hallmark Channel is severing ties with actress Lori Loughlin following her arrest in a nationwide college admissions scam.

Loughlin was a mainstay on the channel, appearing in many of its Christmas movies, “Garage Sale Mysteries” and the series “When Calls the Heart”.

The channel’s parent company said it was saddened by the allegations against Loughlin.





Some of America s favorite super heroes are suiting up again for Avengers: Endgame.

This time Thor, Black Widow, Captain America, Iron Man and Bruce banner have an epic showdown with Thanos after the evil anti-hero decimated half of the universe in Avengers: Infinity Wars.

The action adventure film hits theaters and Imax screens April 26th.

I’m getting married today…to woman that I love more than anything in this world and the next, arguably.

And it took only six years…but finally NCIS-LA fans get to see their favorite navy couple tie the knot this weekend.

Kensi and Deeks — better known as “Densi” make it official during an episode filled with surprises.

NCIS airs Sunday night, right here on CBS, right after “Madam Secretary.”

Like what I do? See more on Evansville’s YouTube Channel, The Best Day Ever Evansville Channel.

And find that epic city calendar at The Best Day Ever Evansville.

Comments

comments