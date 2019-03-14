Entertainment Report

Actor Jussie Smollett is due back in a Chicago court today.

A trial judge will be assigned to the case and is expected to ask Smollett to enter a plea.

The former “Empire” star is charged with lying to police about being the victim of a hate crime.

His attorney has requested cameras in the courtroom, saying there should be complete transparency.





Singer Alicia Keys is putting her life on paper.

The Grammy winner has a memoir coming out in November, covering her childhood in New York through her rise to super stardom.

The book will be published by Orpah Winfrey.

And coming to theaters next month…the story of one of the world’s greatest ballet dancers.

“The White Crow” is about Rudolf Nureyev and how he defected from Russia to be a global star.

Director Ralph Fiennes decided that to understand the world of dance, he should try it himself.

I took some ballet lessons myself just so I could have a sense of what’s, what it is – just even a little tiny foothold into what’s being asked of the body. I mean, don’t hold your breath, I’m not going to.

“The White Crow” opens in the US in April.

