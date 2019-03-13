Entertainment Report

Britney Spears says it’s a dream come true.

23 of her songs are featured in an upcoming musical comedy that hits Broadway this fall, although the singer herself will not be performing.

“Once Upon a One More Time” will feature stories about Disney characters like Cinderella and Prince Charming set to Britney Spears songs.





A jury of her TV peers has ruled Judge Judy should receive an Emmy for Lifetime Achievement.

If you deliver to the American people something that’s smart and something that’s unique, they will embrace it.

Long-time no nonsense TV judge Judith Sheindlin will receive the award at the 46th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards in May.

Judge Judy has presided over thousands of tv cases since her show first debuted in 1996.

There’s a lotta grey area in ‘can you make me a prince.’

Will Smith pays homage to his “Fresh Prince” days as the Genie in the reboot of Aladdin.

Disney released the film’s first trailer on Tuesday.

It’s the story of a beloved street urchin who finds a lamp with a genie inside then gets three wishes.

Aladdin hits theaters Memorial Day weekend.

