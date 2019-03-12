Entertainment Report

Art that Joni Mitchell first sent to friends in the early 1970s is being re-assembled in a new book called “Morning Glory on the Vine: Early Songs and Drawings”.

The songwriter’s publisher says there were only 100 signed copies in the original run.

The update will include more paintings and hits bookstores in the fall.





Walt Disney’s Dumbo is getting a makeover!

This time Tim Burton is lending his eclectic touch to the Disney classic – first made in 1941.

The updated version stars Michael Keaton, Danny DeVito and Collin Farrell.

It hits theaters at the end of the month.

Jay-Z and Beyoncé will receive the Vanguard Award later this month in Beverly Hills for accelerating LGBTQ acceptance.

GLAAD says Beyoncé is being recognized for speaking out about marriage inequality and Jay-Z for including LGBTQ artists in his work.

