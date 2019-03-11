Entertainment Report

“Captain Marvel” blasted her way to the number one spot at the box office over the weekend!

The first female led superhero movie for Marvel is the studio’s 21st film and the 21st time Marvel has won its opening weekend.

“Captain Marvel” stars Brie Larson, Samuel L. Jackson and Jude Law.





Country music star Brett Eldredge is wrapping up the European ‘Country 2 Country’ tour and says playing overseas has been an exciting experience.

The tour – which featured a number of country superstars – played to crowds in Amsterdam, Berlin and the UK.

Eldredge says European audiences seem to hang on to every word of every song.

The level of the fans in the U.K. and in Europe in the shows everybody just is driven to know number 9 on the album as much as the song that was a big hit song.

Superstars Keith Urban and Lady Antebellum were among the tour’s performers.

And Julie Andrews will be honored with the Venice Film Festival’s Lifetime Achievement Award.

The 83 year old film icon has starred in more than 40 movies – including ‘The Sound of Music,’ ‘Mary Poppins’ and ‘Victor, Victoria.’

The 76th Venice International Film Festival runs August 28th through September 7th.

