Entertainment Report

The first female-led superhero movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe hits theaters today.

Oscar winner Brie Larson stars as the title character — Captain Marvel, a US Air Force fighter pilot who becomes a superhero.

Larson says she likes the direction things are going in Hollywood in terms of representation.

I feel really encouraged by some of the headlines that I’ve been seeing as to how even different studios are taking inclusion on and being more aware.

Captain Marvel co-stars Samuel L. Jackson and Jude Law.





The new film ‘Walk. Ride. Rodeo.’ Premieres on Netflix today.

The film is based on the true story of a young woman who doesn’t let a devastating accident stop her from pursuing her dreams of a competitive rodeo career.

And the nation’s largest LGBTQ civil rights organization announced Thursday that Christina Aguilera will receive its “Ally for Equality” award later this month.

The human rights campaign says it is honoring the six-time Grammy winner because she uses her platform to share a message of hope to those who have been marginalized.

Paul Reiser and Helen Hunt will reunite for the long-awaited “Mad About You” revival…

It’s been twenty years since the original series’ seven season run ended on NBC in 1999.

Now, the beloved New York city couple of the hit 90’s sitcom is returning to the small screen.

Spectrum Originals announced it had picked up the reboot for a limited series.

Hunt will not only star but direct the first episode.

Danny Jacobson, who co-created the original show with Reiser, will be an executive consultant for the sequel series.

The half-hour comedy is slated to debut in late 2019 on Charter Communications’ new on-demand platform “Spectrum Originals.”

