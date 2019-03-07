Entertainment Report

On CBS’s ‘Fam’ tonight, there’s an awkward reunion when Clem gets a surprise introduction to Nick’s ex-girlfriend.

The series stars Nina Dobrev who’s leaving behind a troubled past to marry the man of her dreams.

People know me as a more dramatic actress but at the same time in my day to day life I’m a complete goofball and I’ll do anything to make myself the butt of a joke so it’s not that different.

It’s Dobrev’s first sit-com experience.





Taylor Swift is sharing some life lessons with her fans ahead of her 30th birthday in December.

In an April article for Elle magazine the pop star admits to a fear of violence…because of stalkers, and also because of terror attacks at concerts, which made her afraid to go on tour.

She advises people to live bravely and not be ruled by fears.

And, Jason Aldean has been crowned the ‘Dick Clark artist of the decade.’

The country star will take home the honor and perform at the 54th Academy of Country Music Awards.

The show airs on CBS April 7th.

