Entertainment Report

Rocker Ozzy Osbourne is postponing his tour in north America and Europe – for the rest of the year.

Osbourne is recovering from an injury suffered during a recent bout with pneumonia.

Osbourne said he’s frustrated and depressed over the setback, but he’s promising fans he’ll reschedule…beginning next February.





Cardi B is the top nominated artist at the Billboard Music Awards.

The rapper nabbed 21 nominations – including one for “Top Artist.”

She’s even competing against herself in three categories!

Kelly Clarkson is set to host the awards from Las Vegas, in May.

And Brie Larson is in front of the camera and *behind it…in her new movie, “Unicorn Store”….out on Netflix today.

The quirky dramedy is Larson’s directorial debut.

She stars as Kit – a failed artist who moves back in with her parents – and is offered a chance to make her childhood fantasy come true.

It’s also Larson’s second collaboration with co-star, Samuel L. Jackson….after “Captain Marvel”.

Exciting news from Beyoncé…

The singer has a new partnership!

But it s not in the music world.

The super-star is partnering with Adidas to relaunch her “Ivy Park” brand…

Something the 37-year-old Grammy winner is thrilled about…

Saying this is the partnership of a lifetime.

Beyoncé originally launched her athleisure line with clothing store Topshop back in 2016…

Ending her deal after the head of the company faced sexual misconduct and racial harassment allegations.

