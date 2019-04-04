Entertainment Report

Denise Richards is the newest cast member on “The Bold and the Beautiful”, playing Flo’s mom, Shawna Fulton — a woman from Las Vegas with a wild past, who comes to Los Angeles to check on her daughter.

Richards says she’s staying tuned…just like the audience…to see where her character goes.

I’ve never done a daytime soap opera before. I’m learning you don’t really know what going to happen in the future. We get a script and it’s ‘oh, that’s what I’m doing…that’s who I’m talking to, so I don’t know, they haven’t told me.

You can see Richards’ first B & B appearance today, right here on CBS.





Preparations are underway in New York City for this year’s Tribeca Film Festival.

Among the offerings, co-founder Robert de Niro will do a sitdown with director Martin Scorsese to discuss the nine films they’ve worked on together.

Marty, I’ve talked to him about things that we haven’t talked before either in interviews and so on.

The Tribeca Film Festival runs April 24 through May 5th.

And Joaquin Phoenix plays the classic creepy villain in the upcoming thriller “Joker.”

Warner Brothers just released its first trailer that shows how a troubled man morphs into a sinister character who becomes Batman’s nemesis.

“Joker” hits theaters in October.

