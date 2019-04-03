Entertainment Report

Attention Fanilows:

The man who sings about showgirls will be spending a little more time in his own showroom.

Barry Manilow’s residency will be extended through October at the Westgate International Theater in Las Vegas.

The star also has a new album called “Nightsongs II” which will be released in June.





Another singer with a long running residency in Vegas has a new gig.

Celine Dion has been named a global ambassador for L’Oréal Paris.

The 51 year old told People Magazine she never expected such an honor.

Tickets are on sale now for the highly anticipated “Avengers: Endgame.”

The movie opens nationwide April 26th.

For true Marvel movie lovers – a marathon of all 22 films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe will be shown in 11 theaters in the US – starting April 23rd and culminating with “Avengers: Endgame.”

