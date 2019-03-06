Entertainment Report

Actress Penelope Cruz walked the runway at the Chanel Fall and Winter Fashion Show which paid tribute to late designer, Karl Lagerfeld.

Stars like Kristen Stewart and Janelle Monae lined the catwalk to honor Lagerfeld and catch a glimpse of his last collection for the label.

I just remember him drawing me while I was performing. Him sketching me and giving it to me after the performance and I still have it in a little box in my house.

Lagerfeld died last month.





“Game of Thrones” fans – the end is near.

HBO released a full trailer for the 8th and final season of the hit fantasy-drama, premiering April 14th.

It shows an epic battle…which lasts an entire episode and is said to be the longest battle sequence in film history.

The Library of Congress is naming an award for documentary filmmaker, Ken Burns.

The annual award and $200,000 grant will be presented to a documentarian who uses original research and compelling storytelling in films about American history.

