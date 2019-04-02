Entertainment Report

Actor Denzel Washington could soon take on Shakespeare.

The Academy Award winner is reportedly in talks to star in a new film adaptation of ‘Macbeth’ – alongside fellow Oscar winner Frances McDormand.

‘Coen brother,’ Joel Coen will direct the flick.





Netflix has finally released its trailer for the all new series, ‘Dead to Me.’

The dark comedy stars Christina Applegate as a grieving widow who makes a new ‘friend.’

‘Dead to Me’ begins streaming May 3rd.

Some big names in country music are set to take over the Las Vegas strip ahead of the 54th Academy of Country Music Awards.

‘Little Big Town,’ Thomas Rhett, and others will take part in events – taking place Friday to Sunday.

The big show airs April 7th on CBS.

