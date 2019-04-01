Entertainment Report

STOP!

Get out those parachute pants – it’s Hammer time.

Rapper MC Hammer is launching his first North American tour since 1991.

He’s playing a dozen cities beginning in June.

His show will feature a rotating bill of R&B and hip hop acts from the 80s and 90s – including En Vogue, Coolio, and Sir Mix-A-Lot.

You can make love to it, you can play it at a funeral. It just has something for everybody.

Dolly Parton is just one of the stars featured in filmmaker Ken Burns’ upcoming 8 part 16 hour documentary “Country Music.”

“Country Music” features interviews with at least 100 performers, songwriters and musicians.

It airs on PBS in September.

Netflix is launching the eight part original series “Our Planet” this week.

Four years in the making and filmed in 50 countries – the series takes viewers into the world’s diverse habitats – from the jungles to the seas to the deserts.

Penelope Cruz and Salma Hayek are among local narrators who tell the earth’s story.

“Our Planet” debuts Friday.





