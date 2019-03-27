Entertainment Report

Get ready for The Million Dollar Mile.

Elite athletes will run a mile long obstacle course through downtown Los Angeles – that includes “human” obstacles called defenders.

ESPN’s Maria Taylor, Tim Tebow, and Matt “Money” Smith are doing the play by play.

These defenders are some of the best athletes I’ve ever seen in my whole life. They’re Green Berets, they are Army ‘Athletes of the Year’, and they have records and the Guinness book.

The Million Dollar Mile premieres tonight – right here on CBS.





For the first time – next month’s “WrestleMania 35” features women as the main event.

It’s a triple threat match featuring Charlotte Flair, Rhonda Rousey, and Becky Lynch.

Rousey says she’s got a secret weapon to serenade her to the ring.

Joan Jett is playing my entrance to WrestleMania!

Jett will perform “Bad Reputation.”

“WrestleMania 35” takes place April 7th on Pay Per View.

And why be normal when you can be special?

That’s the premise behind the new Netflix original comedy “Special.”

It’s about a gay man who seeks to reinvent himself – despite having mild Cerebral Palsy.

“Special” comes to Netflix April 12th.

