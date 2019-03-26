Entertainment Report

Ashley McBryde, Luke Combs and the group “Lanco” are this year’s Academy of Country Music “New Artists of the Year”.

Carrie Underwood broke the news in a phone call.

She also announced she’s performing on the ACM awards next month.

The show airs April 7th right here on CBS.





Apple is joining forces with Sesame Workshop to launch a show for preschoolers called “Helpsters” .

That’s just one of several new original shows the tech giant will offer in the fall on its new AppleTV+ service – aimed at competing with Netflix, Amazon, and Hulu.

If I’ve learned anything, it’s that you have to be grateful for where you’ve been in order to keep moving forward.

Mandy Moore is the latest star to join the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Moore currently stars as Rebecca Pearson in the NBC drama “This is Us.”

