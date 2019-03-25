Entertainment Report

Roseanne Barr is back on stage performing her stand up routine before live audiences.

She has five dates in May – including stops in Raleigh, North Carolina, The Poconos, Fort Wayne Indiana and Detroit.

ABC fired Barr in 2018 after she made a racist tweet.

Barr called it a bad joke.





Entertainer Barbra Streisand is taking heat for her comments on the sexual abuse allegations against Michael Jackson.

Streisand says the boys in the Leaving Neverland documentary were quote, “thrilled to be there,” adding since they are now married, what allegedly happened to them quote, “didn’t kill them.”

Many fans are now taking to social media in anger, disappointment and outrage, saying Streisand is disrespecting the victims with her comments.

British rock group “Squeeze” is coming to America.

The US leg of its “Difford and Tilbrook Songbook 2019” tour features popular “Squeeze” songs by founding members Glenn Tilbrook and Chris Difford – like “Tempted” and “Pulling Mussels from the Shell.”

The tour kicks off August 14th in Pawling, New York and makes 27 stops – coast to coast.

Look out Hulu, Amazon and Netflix.

Apple is expected to launch a new television and video service today at its California headquarters.

People familiar with the plans believe the tech giant will offer subscription TV service and produce original content.

So far Apple is keeping quiet – but the invitation to the event gave the description “Its show time”.

