Entertainment Report

Donny and Marie Osmond are ending their longtime residency in Las Vegas.

The brother-sister duo has been performing in Sin City for more than a decade.

Their final show at The Flamingo is November 16th.

Donny says although the residency is over, that s not the end of Donny and Marie.





Comedian and director Jordan Peele’s horror movie “Us” is a film about a family being terrorized by body doubles.

Peele says comedy and horror genres are not that far apart and he’s urging moviegoers to interact with the characters out loud.

I hope people just have a good time. Have a good experience. Shout at the screen. Do what you want. You have my permission, and then go home and talk about it.

Lupita Nyong’o, Evan Alex and Winston Duke co-star.

“Us” opens in theaters today.

Bill Murray famously lost his battle with a gopher in the movie “Caddy Shack”.

On Thursday, Murray was watching as his son Luke lost to the Minnesota Golden Gophers.

Luke is an assistant coach for the Louisville Cardinals who were upset in the first round of the NCAA tournament.

