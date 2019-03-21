Entertainment Report

“Excellent” news…

Alex Winter and Keanu Reeves and their alter-egos Bill and Ted are reuniting for a new “excellent adventure.”

Looks like we might, actually, hopefully, make a movie this summer. ‘Bill and Ted 3: Face the Music.’ Yeah.

“Bill and Ted’s Excellent Adventure” first hit movie screens in 1989.

In the reboot, the now middle-aged best friends embark on a new adventure to save life as we know it.

Release is set for the summer of 2020.





Grammy winners Childish Gambino, Ariana Grande and the Chainsmokers are among the headliners for this summer’s “Lollapalooza” concert event in Chicago.

170 bands and acts will perform on eight stages over four days in August in the windy city’s Grant Park.

Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt portray an actor and his stunt double in 1960s LA in “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” — Quentin Tarantino’s ninth movie.

Margo Robbie stars as Sharon Tate.

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” hits theaters July 26th.

