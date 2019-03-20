Entertainment Report

Late night comedian James Corden is returning to host the 73rd Annual Tony Awards.

Corden last hosted the show three years ago.

He says he’s thrilled to be returning to preside over Broadway’s biggest night.

The Tonys air June 9th, right here on CBS.





Jerry Lee Lewis is canceling his upcoming shows – including the New Orleans Jazz Festival.

The rock and roll pioneer has just entered a rehabilitation center after last month’s stroke – but his doctor says the 83 year old hall of famer is expected to make a full recovery.

Lewis will be on hiatus from touring at least through June.

Walt Disney is opening the toy box again.

The film company has released the new full length trailer for Toy Story 4 – which features Buzz and Woody making new pals on a road trip.

Tom Hanks, Tim Allen and a cast of favorites reunite to voice the animated feature.

Toy Store 4 hits theaters June 21st.

