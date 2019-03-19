Entertainment Report

Oscar Best Actor winner Rami Malek will join a discussion about the show Mr. Robot at this year’s Tribeca Film Festival.

Other TV features announced include a panel and screenings with the creators of The Simpsons and a silver anniversary reunion of actors from In Living Color.

The festival runs April 24th through May 15th in New York City.





Brooks and Dunn are among the acts being inducted into the 2019 class of the Country Music Hall of Fame later this year.

Kix Brooks and Ronnie Dunn have topped the country charts 20 times with hits like “Boot Scootin’ Boogie”.

Ray Stevens who may be best remembered for his hit “The Streak” – along with record industry veteran Jerry Bradley are also being inducted.

Fans can soon start buying tickets for Adam Ant’s 2019 US tour.

The 1980’s icon will be playing his landmark album – Friend or Foe – in its entirety – including the hit “Goody Two Shoes”.

The tour kicks off September 4th in Milwaukee and includes 18 dates across the US.

Like what I do? See more on Evansville’s YouTube Channel, The Best Day Ever Evansville Channel.

And find that epic city calendar at The Best Day Ever Evansville.

Comments

comments