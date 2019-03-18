Entertainment Report

A new comedy starring Saturday Night Live’s Aidy Bryant is now streaming on Hulu.

‘Shrill’ follows Bryant’s character – ‘Annie’.





Annie tries make it as a journalist while juggling bad boyfriends, sick parents and a perfectionist boss – while the world around her deems her not good enough because of her weight.

There are six episodes in the first season.

The wait is almost over for Jordan Peele’s new horror flick – ‘Us.’

Oscar winner Lupita Nyong’o stars in the film as Adelaide Wilson – a mother whose family is stalked on vacation.

In Adelaide, there is a mother but there’s also a monster that we discover and can we, do we have to choose.

‘Us’ hits theaters nationwide Friday.

And – Tim Burton is set to receive Italy’s top film award.

The two time academy award nominated director will receive the Honor for Cinematic Excellence later this month.

Burton’s latest movie – ‘Dumbo’ – hits theaters March 29th.

The highly anticipated film about a flying elephant at a seedy circus stars Eva Green, Colin Farrell, Michael Keaton, Danny DeVito.

Prosecutors are not charging the students involved in the college cheating scandal.

But one is getting hit in the pocketbook…

Sephora has announced an end to the cosmetic company’s partnership with Olivia Jade Giannulli, a social media star.

Products from her makeup collaboration were removed from Sephora’s website on Thursday (3/14).

Olivia Jade — as she goes by online — is the daughter of actress Lori Loughlin and designer Mossimo Giannulli.

Prosecutors say she gained unfair admittance to the University of Southern California.

According to TMZ… Olivia Jade was on a yacht in the Bahamas — owned by a USC board of trustees member Rick Caruso — when prosecutors announced the charges, reportedly enjoying spring break with Caruso’s daughter.

Like what I do? See more on Evansville’s YouTube Channel, The Best Day Ever Evansville Channel.

And find that epic city calendar at The Best Day Ever Evansville.

Comments

comments