Enter the Twilight Zone with “Return to Values”

You’re traveling through another dimension, a dimension not only of sight and sound, but of mind; a journey into a wondrous land whose boundaries are that of imagination.

That’s the signpost ahead…your next stop, a “Return to Values”.

Republicans and Democrats continue to debate the so called “Return to Values” bill on Capitol Hill today. Debate raged late into the early afternoon, at which point legislators were given bottles of milk and laid down for their nap. One of the critics of the bill is President Charles Serling, who is speaking at a campaign rally in Indiana today. We go there live.

What happens when the President is assassinated, live on TV?

The government decides what America needs is a Return to Values.



Like an episode of the Twilight Zone, the entire country is forced to pretend that they are living in the 1950’s, a time when Communism and Capitalism dominated; and America was in the midst of a politically conservative climate.

Morality is king, although this forced righteousness is false…as adultery, alcoholism, and sexism are still prevalent, just not acknowledged.

“Return to Values” is a tongue in cheek look at our current political situation, with the marijuana smoking teenage “hooligan”, accompanied by the dead President’s ghost, as the only one who sees the absurdity of the new political policies.

In the middle ground between light and shadow, between science and superstition, lies the pit of man’s fears and the summit of his knowledge…this is the dimension of imagination.

It is an area which we call, “Return to Values”

You’ve only got 2 chances to see this show, tonight and tomorrow at Studio 321.

It’s a short show, 45 minutes for the first act, 30 for act 2.

This play is written by a local author going by the alias “Warren Nicholson”…I can’t tell you who it is as their employer has forbidden it.

