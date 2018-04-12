Ensemble Festival Brings Tri-State Bands & Choirs Together

Several high school bands and choirs in the Tri-State were under the same roof performing at Old National Events Plaza. They came together for the first-ever University of Evansville Tri-State Ensemble Festival.

The bands from Harrison, South Knox, and Bosse High Schools were there, along with the choirs from Forest Park, Southridge, Paoli, and Boonville High Schools.

Today’s shows were more than just a performance, it was a chance for these students to get some advice from members of UE’s faculty.

“Today was really graciously put on by the Arts Counsel for Indiana and we are so thankful that they were able to do that today and it was a great experience.”

This is the first year UE has hosted the Ensemble Festival, but organizers hope to hold events like this in the future.

