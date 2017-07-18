Enrollment Set to Begin for EVSC Students

With the first day of school quickly approaching, the Evansville-Vanderburgh School Corporation will begin enrollment at the end of the month. Enrollment for EVSC students begins Monday, July 31st.

Students, who are new or who transferred to the EVSC district, need to enroll at their new school before the first day of school.

To enroll, you must provide a birth certificate. Students enrolling in kindergarten must be five years old on or before August 1st.

The first day of school for the EVSC is on Wednesday, August 9th. And the school corporation is trying to help parents get ready by providing a list of important information that they need to know.

Enrollment times for this upcoming school year include:

Monday, July 31st: 8 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Tuesday, August 1st: 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Wednesday, August 2nd – 4: 8 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Monday, August 7th – 8: 8 a.m. – 3 p.m.

High school enrollment is only by appointment. Parents/guardians must call their child’s school to make an appointment.

School Hours

Elementary schools: 8:15 a.m. – 3:10 p.m.

K-8, middle and high schools: 7:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.

AIS-Diamond Campus: 7:55 a.m. – 1:55 p.m.

AIS-First Avenue Campus: 8 a.m. to 2:55 p.m.

Students who need bus transportation will receive a postcard in the mail that will include the bus number, pick up time and location. It will also include the child’s afternoon bus number with drop off times and locations. For questions, call 812-435-1BUS (1287).

Families can apply for free or reduced lunch by visiting EVSC Family Services.

Students who need extended daycare, will have to apply for it by visiting EVSC Extended Day Centers.

Every child must be up to date with their immunizations for the 2017-2018 school year.

On Saturday, August 12th from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. there will be a free community event for uninsured or underinsured families to receive required physicals and immunizations. It will be at the ECHO Pediatrics on Chandler Avenue. Appointments can be made by calling 812-435-8343.

Families will also need to buy school supplies for their child(ren) before school begins on Monday, August 9th.

For more information, visit EVSC Schools.

