Home Indiana Evansville Enlow Field to Receive Million Dollar Track Renovations Under Keep Bosse First Campaign February 6th, 2017 Chelsea Koerbler Evansville, Indiana Pinterest

Keep Bosse First campaign kicks off with a big announcement for Enlow Field Monday evening.

A $1 million investment into Enlow Field’s track will be the kick starter project for the campaign.

The campaign will aim to keep the field up to date and make it look similar to other EVSC fields.

The current track, water has seeped through the asphalt, destroying it.

It’s been in such bad condition Bosse High School hasn’t hosted any track meets in recent years.

“So it will be dug up and now it will actually be re-situated,” said Dr. Dave Smith, EVSC Superintendent. “The curve will be slightly adjusted so that will be a perfect track for six lanes and we’ll have state of the art surface for decades to come.”

Other projects Dr. Smith hopes to accomplish under the campaign are a redesigned tennis complex, new roof, lighting, concession areas and restrooms.

Construction on the track is expected to start on May 22nd, and be complete in 90 days.

As far as the other projects, there is no timeline at this point.

<script src=”http://play.syndicaster.tv/static/scripts/embed.js”></script><div id=”cm_player_1486439868821″></div><script type=”text/javascript”>cm = new CMPlayer(“cm_player_1486439868821”).setup({width: “100%”, height: “100%”, pl_length: 5, profile_id: “37918490-a83d-0133-302f-7a163e597437”, vid: “6774799”})</script>

Chelsea Koerbler Chelsea Koerbler joined WEVV from Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, where she was a Reporter at WRDE-TV. Chelsea graduated from Temple University, Bachelor of the Arts in Journalism. More Posts Follow Me:



Comments

comments