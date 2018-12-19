Home Illinois Enjoy The Sounds Of The Season With ‘High School Holidays’ December 19th, 2018 44News Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky

44News is proud to present the 2018 edition of High School Holidays!

We’ve gathered youth vocalists and musicians from all across the tri-state to perform for you on this Christmas holiday.

You’ll hear performances from students at:

Grayville HS

Hancock County HS

Gibson Southern HS

Signature School

Evansville Central HS

Pike Central HS

Evansville Day School

Carmi/White County HS

Here are the times and channels where you can find this year’s show:

Sunday, December 23rd

12mid – 2am on CBS44

4am – 5am on Fox44

5am – 7am on CBS44

5pm – 6pm on Fox44

Monday, December 24th

11:30pm – 12:30am on CBS44

Tuesday, December 25th

5am – 7am on CBS44 and Fox44

7am – 9am on Fox44

Check your local listings/program guides and set your DVR so as to not miss a minute!

We hope you enjoy the show. Merry Christmas from all of us here at 44News!

Comments

comments