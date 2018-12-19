Enjoy The Sounds Of The Season With ‘High School Holidays’
44News is proud to present the 2018 edition of High School Holidays!
We’ve gathered youth vocalists and musicians from all across the tri-state to perform for you on this Christmas holiday.
You’ll hear performances from students at:
Grayville HS
Hancock County HS
Gibson Southern HS
Signature School
Evansville Central HS
Pike Central HS
Evansville Day School
Carmi/White County HS
Here are the times and channels where you can find this year’s show:
Sunday, December 23rd
12mid – 2am on CBS44
4am – 5am on Fox44
5am – 7am on CBS44
5pm – 6pm on Fox44
Monday, December 24th
11:30pm – 12:30am on CBS44
Tuesday, December 25th
5am – 7am on CBS44 and Fox44
7am – 9am on Fox44
Check your local listings/program guides and set your DVR so as to not miss a minute!
We hope you enjoy the show. Merry Christmas from all of us here at 44News!