Enjoy A Night of Comedy and Illusion!

October 11th, 2018 44News This Morning, Entertainment

It’s a “Night of Comedy” at Side Track tomorrow!

Test your skills at open mic, then take a seat and watch the Eventors clown around and make you laugh, then enjoy the funniest magic show you’ve ever seen with Brandon Baggett.

It’s a night of illusion and hilarity, and it’s just five bucks!

I told Brandon that I had a “crick” in my neck…and he tries to fix it…press play to see what happens.

Abra-cadabra…we’re going to disappear until tomorrow night.


