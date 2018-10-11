Enjoy A Night of Comedy and Illusion!

It’s a “Night of Comedy” at Side Track tomorrow!

Test your skills at open mic, then take a seat and watch the Eventors clown around and make you laugh, then enjoy the funniest magic show you’ve ever seen with Brandon Baggett.

It’s a night of illusion and hilarity, and it’s just five bucks!

I told Brandon that I had a “crick” in my neck…and he tries to fix it…press play to see what happens.

Abra-cadabra…we’re going to disappear until tomorrow night.





Like what I do? See more on Evansville’s YouTube Channel, The Best Day Ever Evansville Channel.

And find that epic city calendar at The Best Day Ever Evansville.

Comments

comments