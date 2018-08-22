Enjoy It While It Lasts

Good Evening,

Today came as a breath of fresh air both figuratively and literally to the Tri-State. Not only did today’s afternoon high temperature of 81° mark our coolest day in over three weeks, but a pleasant northerly wind flow supplied the region with far less humidity than we’ve become accustomed to. That northerly wind is expected to stick around tonight and help drop temperatures for the River City to their lowest point in months.

Tomorrow morning’s anticipated low temperature of 56° will mark our coolest start to a day in the River City since the morning of May 9th when we dipped to 55°. The cooler-than-average temperatures will set us up for another unseasonably cool afternoon; we’ll top out at 79° tomorrow afternoon under sunny skies.

It’s a shame however, that these conditions can’t last forever – it is August in the Tri-State after all, we just need to remind ourselves of that. If we don’t, our surging temperatures certainly will. Over the weekend, higher pressure will settle in over the southeastern quarter of the country and begin to pump gulf heat and humidity northward into the Tri-State. Unfortunately, current model data suggests that the muggy expressway set up by the stalled high will linger through the end of the month!

Afternoon high temperatures will not only return to seasonal heights but surpass them as soon as this weekend. By Saturday we’ll have already peaked in the upper 80s and low 90s with heat indices in the upper 90s throughout the region; as of Sunday, heat indices are expected to reach the triple digits. Make the most of this gorgeous weather while it lasts.

