Enjoy Fall Colors with these Autumn Walks

Now’s the time for a nice walk and viewing the fall colors of the leaves, and we’ve got not one, but two walks coming up, and get this…you can win prizes!

You’ll also be supporting the Tri-State Multiple Sclerosis Association (BONUS!).

Owensboro’s is October 28th at Moreland Park, starting at 12:30pm, then Evansville’s walk is November 4th at Harrison High School.

There will be a silent auction, and it’s all to raise awareness and funds for the Tri State Multiple Sclerosis Association.

Bring your group of friends or the whole family!

Register here.





