44News | Evansville, IN

Enhanced Risk of Severe Weather Later Today-Evening

Enhanced Risk of Severe Weather Later Today-Evening

March 30th, 2017 Weather Blog

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

All the debri cloud cover from storm collapsing over area this morning should thin & exit, followed by sunshine, windy conditions from the south & 70s to perhaps 80 in the southeast.

New t’storms should develop & pivot northeastward this afternoon-evening.  A mix of a squall line, line segments & some supercells are possible.  So, scattered wind, hail & isolated tornado risk will be with us.

Tomorrow looks cooler with some lingering showers & highs in the 50s to around 60.

http://www.spc.noaa.gov/new/images/Outlook-category-descriptions.pngday1otlk_1300

Chad Evans

Chad Evans

Chad has ten years of professional experience as a meteorologist. Chad has a National Weather Association Seal of Approval and is a member of the Indiana State Climate Office Advisory Committee.

More Posts

Follow Me:
TwitterFacebook

Comments

comments

Related Posts

© 2015-2017 Bayou City Broadcasting Evansville, Inc. All rights reserved.