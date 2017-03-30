Enhanced Risk of Severe Weather Later Today-Evening

All the debri cloud cover from storm collapsing over area this morning should thin & exit, followed by sunshine, windy conditions from the south & 70s to perhaps 80 in the southeast.

New t’storms should develop & pivot northeastward this afternoon-evening. A mix of a squall line, line segments & some supercells are possible. So, scattered wind, hail & isolated tornado risk will be with us.

Tomorrow looks cooler with some lingering showers & highs in the 50s to around 60.

Chad Evans Chad has ten years of professional experience as a meteorologist. Chad has a National Weather Association Seal of Approval and is a member of the Indiana State Climate Office Advisory Committee. More Posts Follow Me:



