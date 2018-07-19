Enhanced Risk for Severe Weather Friday

Good Evening,

The Storm Prediction Center of America has placed the entirety of the Tri-State under a Slight to Enhanced Risk for Severe Weather for Friday.

Temperatures are expected to soar back into the upper 80s and low 90s tomorrow afternoon with heat indices approaching the upper 90s at times. The combination of heat and humidity is expected to fuel thunderstorm development as an inbound cold front flows through the Ohio Valley tomorrow.

The latest model runs suggest that the first of our afternoon storms will begin to develop along a line from Dubois to White Counties between 2:00 P.M. and 3:00 P.M. It’s very likely that our excess heat and humidity will lead to a rapid intensification of this broken line as it approaches the Ohio River.

While current projections indicate some bowing to the structure of the line (which can be signal of a damaging straight-line wind threat), the presence of a moderately strong upper-level jet stream directly above the Tri-State may sustain areas of both large hail and tornadic rotation within the line itself.

According to this data, the last of that line should depart Southeasts of the region by 7:00 P.M. or 8:00 P.M. tomorrow evening; this means the event will last for a six hour timeline between 2:00 P.M. and 8:00 P.M. During that period Damaging Winds, Large Hail and Tornadoes all remain a possibility with what may end up being a significant line of storms.

The 44Weather Team will continue to monitor the situation as it evolves over the next 24 hours.

