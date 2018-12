The Jasper Wildcats picked up a hard-fought win Sunday over Khristian Lander and the Reitz Panthers after Jared Englert scored 14 points and grabbed 12 rebounds.

Lander posted 23 points in a losing effort.

The game was one of six on the day at the Ford Center for the inaugural River City High School Basketball Showcase.

Next up for Jasper is a home game against Boonville Dec. 14.

Comments

comments