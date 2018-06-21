44News | Evansville, IN

Engineers Take Step Back on Buena Vista Road Project

June 21st, 2018 Evansville, Indiana

The City Engineers Office is taking a step back on the project to fix Culverts on Buena Vista Road.

Right now the road west of First Avenue over Dry Bank Creek is closed.

Engineers rejected a bid for emergency repairs because that bid came in higher than estimated.

The office is accepting new bids and hopes to reach a solution soon.

They’re also working with FEMA to see if those repairs can be included in their disaster declaration.

For now, Buena Vista remains closed.

