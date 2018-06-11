Home Indiana Engineering Options For Middle School Girls June 11th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Indiana

For the next few days, a group of middle school girls will take over part of the University of Evansville’s campus. The engineering options summer camp offers mini classes and activities for the girls to join.

Monday, they set to work on balloon cars they’re cars that use a balloon to help them move. From there they took them to a hallway in the Koch Center for a friendly race. Leaders say the camp is a great way for the girls to explore potential future careers.

Dr. Jessie Lofton, UE assistant professor of mechanical engineering, says, “By middle school, girls have a picture in their head of what engineers or scientists look like, and typically it doesn’t look like them. So if they see role models that look like them doing things related to stem, then they get more motivation to study these fields.”

The engineering options summer career exploration camp is held every summer for middle school girls. There are several other projects planned for the week including a model rocket and suspension bridge build.

The camp runs until Wednesday.



