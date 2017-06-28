Engelbrecht Carousel Opens at Mesker Park Zoo

A new feature at Mesker Park Zoo may bring a sense of nostalgia to some visitors. Zoo and city officials cut the ribbon to officially open the Engelbrecht Carousel.

The carousel will feature 30 endangered animals and some traditional horses.

Mesker Zoo Director Amos Morris said, “I hope that the Carousel can engage the community back to when they were kids and really get them involved with seeing the zoo being successful.”

The return of the carousel is the first of many projects in the zoo’s capitol campaign to revamp the zoo, and attract new visitors.

