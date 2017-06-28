44News | Evansville, IN

Engelbrecht Carousel Opens at Mesker Park Zoo

Engelbrecht Carousel Opens at Mesker Park Zoo

June 28th, 2017 Evansville, Indiana

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

A new feature at Mesker Park Zoo may bring a sense of nostalgia to some visitors. Zoo and city officials cut the ribbon to officially open the Engelbrecht Carousel.

The carousel will feature 30 endangered animals and some traditional horses.

Mesker Zoo Director Amos Morris said, “I hope that the Carousel can engage the community back to when they were kids and really get them involved with seeing the zoo being successful.”

The return of the carousel is the first of many projects in the zoo’s capitol campaign to revamp the zoo, and attract new visitors.

Britney Taylor

Web Producer

More Posts - Website

Follow Me:
TwitterFacebook

Comments

comments

Related Posts

© 2015-2017 Bayou City Broadcasting Evansville, Inc. All rights reserved.