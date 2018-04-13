Home Indiana Evansville Energy Systems Group Cuts Ribbon on New Facility April 13th, 2018 Chris Mastrobuono Evansville, Newburgh

Energy Systems Group started operations 25 years ago in Indiana.

They celebrated their silver anniversary with a ribbon cutting this afternoon at their new state of the art facility in Warrick County.

ESG provides efficient and renewable energy projects across the county.

Lieutenant Governor Suzanne Crouch, Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke, representatives from Vectren and ESG Employees were all on hand.

The new building will house 70 employees, who will work to provide sustainable infrastructure solutions for customers.

President of ESG, Greg Collins said, “The energy efficient is a win win for customers both from an environmental standpoint as well as saving money, so we see a great future for it growing and as energy prices increase, there will be a lot of opportunity to save money.”

Lieutenant Governor Suzanne Crouch said, “Indiana leads the country in advanced manufacturing, we are number one in the Midwest and fifth in the nation for our business environment, we have the third best infrastructure in the country, and we are one of twelve states that has a triple A credit bond rating by all three independent rating agencies.”

ESG has just completed a solar panel project for the EVSC, the company has another project in the works for the court house in Warrick County.

