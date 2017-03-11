Home Indiana Energy Bill Brings Residents to “Meet Your Legislators” Event March 11th, 2017 Braden Harp Indiana Pinterest

Area residents are using the “Meet Your legislators” event to bring up concerns over a controversial solar energy bill.

Legislators say Indiana Senate Bill 309 brought many people to today’s meeting. Residents say they are concerned the bill would reduce incentives to invest in solar panels. They say this bill along with Vectren’s recent upgrade announcements could increase how much residents pay for power.

“We’re supposed to be incentivizing people to go green and that bill is going to disincentives people to do so and the issue with the maintenance cost because they’re saying that we’re just putting the cost of maintenance back on the folks who don’t have solar” Indiana District 75 Representative Ron Bacon said.

Senate Bill 309 will be heard in the Statehouse March 22nd. Residents also discussed topics like planned parenthood, education, and healthcare.

