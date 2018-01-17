Home Indiana Evansville Energize Evansville to Offer Country and Soul Line Dancing January 17th, 2018 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana

Every month Mayor Lloyd Winnecke offers a new free workout to help people stay fit. Energize Evansville is putting on a country and soul line dancing event this weekend.

This event will be held on Saturday, January 20th from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the CK Newsome Center.

Energize Evansville is designed to bring people together and raise awareness about fitness and the city.

To get more information go to Energize Evansville, or call 812-435-6162.





